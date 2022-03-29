Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey continue to prove they are one of the hottest celebrity couples

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are couple goals. The hot, successful, young couple made their red carpet debut last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party and continued to prove they are one of the best-looking celebrity couples in Hollywood right now.
The Black Panther star looked dapper in what appeared to be a velvet black tuxedo, and Lori radiated in a strapless gold gown by Tony Ward. The Lebanese-Italian fashion designer is known for his innovative, sculptural creations, per Popsugar. The intricate details on the dress were stunning.
While inside the exclusive afterparty, the daughter of Steve Harvey shared some snaps, including a framed photo from his cover with Vanity Fair. The 25-year-old added heart-eye emojis.
She also shared a video of Michael nuzzling up on her neck, delicately kissing her. “Mine,” she wrote.
Lori and the Creed star began dating in November 2020 and were photographed together in Lori’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, just before Thanksgiving. They kept things private until January 10, 2021, when they made things Instagram official. He told the Hollywood Reporter he wanted to give their relationship the best chance it had, “in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal.”
Since they went official, the couple has continued to share adorable moments with their fans. They will celebrate their 2nd anniversary this November, and the 35-year-old has gotten close to her famous father, and they even work out together. However, the Family Feud host might not be ready to walk Lori down the aisle any time soon.
Earlier in March, Steve couldn’t hide his emotions thinking about his daughter saying I do. The host was put on the spot on Today with Hoda & Jenna when Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked if he would approve if Michael asked to marry Lori during a game of “Sip or Spill.” After his face dropped, he took a moment before truthfully saying, “Man, this is a hard one. I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one.” “I would have to say so far –” pausing before taking a large gulp of what looked like whiskey, “Yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man.”