Jessica Chastain wore the most dazzling gowns of the night celebrating Best Actress win

Jessica Chastain wore one of the most dazzling gowns of the night at the 94th Academy Awards! The actress looked stunning wearing a sparkling gold and violet custom Gucci gown, sharing her excitement to attend the long awaited Oscars event, on the red carpet and on social media writing “Gucci’d out for Oscar Night. Excited to celebrate with all the nominees.”

The star received the Best Actress award for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and posed for the cameras on the red carpet, with her unique dress made of sequins, with a gradient bronze-to-lilac design, and a dramatic ruffled tulle hem.

The 45-year-old actress completed the look with a swept back ponytail, Stuart Weitzman platforms, and the perfect jewelry, lionhead earrings in 18-karat white gold, with matching rings, and an 18-karat white gold bracelet with pink spinels and diamonds.

Jessica shared a sweet video on Instagram after receiving the coveted award, sipping champagne and smiling, writing, “Was tonight real?? Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” She also celebrated her Oscar win at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wearing a beautiful green gown with a mermaid finish, walking the red carpet with her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and holding her new Oscar award.