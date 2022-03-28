Lady Gaga’s touching moment with Liza Minelli at the Oscars: ‘I got you’

Lady Gaga had the most touching moment supporting her co-presenter Liza Minelli, as they announced the Best Picture award at the Oscars.

The 76-year-old legend was accompanied by the 36-year-old singer on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, with the audience cheering when they first saw Liza, who was using a wheelchair, taking the stage at the long awaited ceremony.

“Do you see that? The public, they love you,” Gaga said to Liza while grasping her hand. And while the iconic actress seemed to be a little confused looking at her notes, confessing “I don’t understand,” Gaga said to her “I got you,” to which Liza replied, “I know.”

“You know how I love working with legends,” Gaga continued, “And I’m honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend,” adding that Liza was celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘Cabaret.’

Following the announcement for the nominees, Liza said “Hi everybody! I’m so happy to be here, especially with you. I’m your biggest fan.” It was also reported that the former publicist of Liza, Scott Gorenstein revealed that “Lady Gaga requested that Liza present the award with her.”

Fans of the two stars shared their thoughts on the special moment, praising Gaga and the producers for organizing the segment with Liza. “It’s lovely to see a person in a wheelchair on the stage. Liza Minelli is a legend,” one person wrote, while someone else commented “Frail people exist. Old people exist. Liza Minelli’s appearance at the Oscars was a powerful moment of inclusivity.”