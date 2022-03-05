Steve Harvey is left stressed thinking about Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan getting married

Steve Harvey couldn’t hide his emotions thinking about Michael B. Jordan marrying his daughter Lori Harvey. The host was put on the spot on Friday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna when Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up his daughter’s relationship of almost a year. They were playing “Sip or Spill” when they asked if he would approve if Jordan asked to marry her. “That’s a really hard one,” he told the hosts.

©Lori Harvey





The 65-year-old father has already given away two of his daughters, but when asked the question, his face dropped. He took a moment before truthfully saying, “Man, this is a hard one. I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one.” Steve really struggled thinking about the question, “I would have to say so far –” he said pausing. The Family Feud finally surrendered and said, “Yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man,” before taking a very large gulp of what looked like whiskey.

It’s not the first time Steve has been put on the spot about Michael, 35, and Lori, 25. In January he joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he was shown a recent photo of Lori sitting on Jordan’s lap.“I’ve never seen that picture before,” he said, adding “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”