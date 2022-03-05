Steve Harvey is left stressed thinking about Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan getting married

Steve Harvey couldn’t hide his emotions thinking about Michael B. Jordan marrying his daughter Lori Harvey. The host was put on the spot on Friday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna when Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up his daughter’s relationship of almost a year. They were playing “Sip or Spill” when they asked if he would approve if Jordan asked to marry her. “That’s a really hard one,” he told the hosts.
The 65-year-old father has already given away two of his daughters, but when asked the question, his face dropped. He took a moment before truthfully saying, “Man, this is a hard one. I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one.” Steve really struggled thinking about the question, “I would have to say so far –” he said pausing. The Family Feud finally surrendered and said, “Yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man,” before taking a very large gulp of what looked like whiskey.
It’s not the first time Steve has been put on the spot about Michael, 35, and Lori, 25. In January he joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he was shown a recent photo of Lori sitting on Jordan’s lap.“I’ve never seen that picture before,” he said, adding “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”
Despite Steve’s hesitation the Black Panther star and his potential future father-in-law have bonded. They even work out together. Although, Steve did admit it wasn’t his “favorite thing to do.” “Working out with this kid and the way his body looks- I want mine to look like that, and it’s not fair,” he told the hosts.
Steve said he actually tells the former Sexiest Man Alive to cover up. “So I wear a lot of sweatshirts and stuff, and I ask him to cover up. He came in there one day with a tank top on I said, ‘man put your damn clothes on,” he said.
Steve went on to say that for the record, he does not believe Jordan is not the sexiest man in the world to him, “you date my daughter, and I’ll kill you,” he quipped. But it was all jokes as Steve made sure to add, “he’s a good guy.”
Considering the couple has only been dating a year, Steve probably still has some time to think about whether or not he would approve of Jordan.