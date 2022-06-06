Michael B. Jordan makes his first public appearance since Lori Harvey split

There’s nothing like a good game of high-stakes basketball to take your mind off a breakup.

Just one day after news broke that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey split, the Creed star was spotted courtside with friend and rapper Cordae for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco, California. The sighting went down on Sunday, June 5, marking the first outing for the actor since splitting from his girlfriend of one year.

An eyewitness spoke about the spotting to E! News, telling the outlet, “Michael B Jordan and Cordae came together and sat courtside for Game 2 of the Celtics vs Warriors NBA Finals series. MBJ went right to his seat upon arrival. He didn’t do much cheering. He wasn’t his usual excited self tonight.”

Fans noticed that same attitude shift when a video went viral on Twitter, showing the Black Panther star seemingly fighting back tears as he welcomed cheers from the crowd acknowledging his attendance. The clip, posted by the Golden State Warriors’ official Twitter account, racked up 7 million views as people retweeted it to comment on Jordan’s different demeanor.

News of Jordan and Harvey’s breakup was first reported by PEOPLE, with a source saying “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken” and “still love each other.” According to the insider, the split is a result of Michael wanting to settle down and Lori not being ready for that level of commitment.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the source claims. “He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

The last time the couple was spotted together was at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, which also served as their red carpet couple debut.