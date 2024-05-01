Rafa Nadal’s emotional goodbye at the Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal is closing a significant part of his life. The beloved tennis player lost against Jiri Lehecka in the Madrid Open, playing in what may likely be his last match in the Spanish tournament. Following the match, Nadal shared some words with the audience, saying goodbye and thanking them for their support.

Nadal’s touching speech was recorded and shared on social media, showing him emotional as he addressed the crowds and said his goodbyes. “This is a difficult day when it arrives, but it’s a reality. My body and my life had been sending me signs for some time,” he said in Spanish. Nadal spoke as people in the crowds erupted in cheers, at time making him laugh, and at times making him emotional. “I was able to say goodbye playing on this court, one of the most emotional ones for me. Madrid at times has been more important to me than a Grand Slam. The memories here will stay with me forever.”

Still, despite the emotional tone of his speech, Nadal made it clear that he wasn’t retiring. “I don’t want to thank my family or my team because I’m not retiring. That I’ll do the day I retire,” he said.

Nadal has a long history with the Madrid Open, a tournament he’s won five times. In his speech, he reconted that he first participated competitively in Madrid in the year 2005. “It was one of the most exciting victories I’ve ever had in my career.”

©GettyImages



Nadal at the Madrid Open

Spain’s support for Nadal

Over the past week, Nadal was one of the highlights of the Madrid Open, with long lines of crowds forming in order to catch a glimpse of him. A couple of days ago, King Felipe was in the stands, watching him play against Alex de Minaur, who’d defeated him days prior at the Barcelona Open. Nadal wound up victorious, sharing a message thanking the King and his followers for all of the love.

“Thank you, your majesty for your presence and support,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you, Madrid. I can feel your love. Let’s go!”