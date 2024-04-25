Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three©GettyImages
Rafa Nadal is supported by his family at his first Madrid Open match

Nadal is currently facing some physical issues that have made his game more difficult

By Maria Loreto -New York

Rafael Nadal is going through a difficult moment in his career and is counting with his family’s support. The tennis player has been plagued by injuries over the past few months, finding a groove in recent weeks. As he kicked off the Madrid Open, Nadal defeated his oponent and continues to prepare himself for Roland Garros.

Nadal played his first match in Madrid against the American player Darwin Blanch. While Blanch is promising, he’s 16 years old, and lost to Nadal within two sets. The stands were packed with onlookers and supporters, including Nadal’s son Rafa, his mother Ana Maria, and his sister, Isabel.

Earlier this month, Nadal was eliminated from the Barcelona Open. This week, he revealed that he wasn’t feeling his best, and that his participation in Roland Garros, one of his favorite tournaments, depended on his performance in the following matches. “If I arrive in Paris the way I feel today, I will not play,” said Nadal on Wednesday.

Despite the gravity of his statement, Nadal isn’t planning on retiring just yet. “I will play Roland Garros if I feel competitive,” he said. “If I can play, I play. If I can’t play, I can’t. It won’t be the end of the world or the end of my career. I’ve still got goals after Roland Garros, like the Olympics.”

Nadal’s statement following his loss at the Barcelona Open

Following his loss at the Barcelona Open, Nadal shared an emotional statement where he appeared to say goodbye to the tournament for good. “I played and I was happy doing it in a special court and tournament, a classic and traditional tournament of our circuit. A place and a club that saw me grow up as a player and where I’ve had so much joy,” he wrote.

“Everything has a beginning and an end, and I would have liked to fight once more for the title.”

