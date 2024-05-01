Demi Moore stuns in a leopard bikini on Mexican vacation with her daughters

Demi Moore is ready to go on a vacation. In a new Instagram Reel, Moore teased her vacation to her followers, which included her daughters with Bruce Willis: Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, Tallulah, 30; Rumer’s newborn daughter Louetta; some family friends; and her adorable dog Pilaf.

The video shows Moore, her daughters, and their family friends Patrick Hilgart and Eric Buterbaugh. They’re all dressed in comfortable clothes and seem comfortable hanging out at home. As Moore looks out beyond the camera’s reach, she walks away from the camera and into the beach thanks to some savvy editing. All of the people on frame follow suit, including Louetta, who’s seen crawling, and Pilaf, who runs towards Moore. “Family fun in the sun!” captioned Moore.

In the clip, Moore looks stunning in a leopard print two piece bathing suit, with many people in the comments sharing compliments. “Can we talk real quick about how that badass mama has a stronger physique at 61 than most 20 year olds?” wrote a follower.

Others had to comment regarding Pilaf’s adorableness and great on-camera acting. “Pilaf strikes again,” wrote a second person.

Rumer’s adorable daughter

Last week, Rumer shared a photo of herself and her sisters wearing matching pink outfits. The highlight of the photo was Louetta, who was also featured in the image with an adorable two piece bathing suit and a tutu skirt. “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink,” Rumer captioned the post, referencing the famous “Mean Girls” quote. “Feat, the littlest Willis.”