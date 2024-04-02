Bruce Willis’ daughter inherited one of his best traits

Bruce Willis’ daughter, Mabel Ray, is celebrating her 12th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, her mother, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video on social media showing how sweet and fun her daughter is. In the comments section, she also revealed some of the traits she inherited from her father.

The video was shared on Emma’s Instagram, and shows Mable enjoying all kinds of moments, including trips with her family to the beach, museums, of them enjoying various meals, and more. One black and white photo shows Mabel and her dad hugging as he kisses her forehead. “All that is you, Mabel Ray. Happy 12th Birthday. Keep shining bright,” Emma captioned the post.

In the comments section, a follower wrote, “She’s so you.” Emma replied, “And she clearly got Bruce’s FUN gene!”

Emma has two daughters with Bruce: Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9. He has three daughters from a previous relationship with Demi Moore, called Tallulah, Scout and Rumer. Over the past months, Emma has shared posts commemorating various occasions, including Bruce’s birthday and their crystal anniversary.

Emma’s decision to celebrate her marriage

In a post shared on Instagram, Emma shared the news that she and Bruce were celebrating 15 years of marriage. Despite Bruce’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, which has uprooted their lives, Emma shared her decision to celebrate her marriage instead of wallowing in grief. “What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters,” she wrote. “We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I’m so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us!”