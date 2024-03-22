Bruce Willis’ wife Emma shares photo celebrating their ‘crystal anniversary’

Emma Heming Willis is choosing to celebrate her 15th anniversary with her husband, Bruce Willis. In an Instagram post, she shared a sweet photo of the two sharing a kiss, and a statement discussing the importance of recognizing the wonderful things she’s acquired through her marriage.

Emma’s post was shared on Instagram, featuring a selfie that features herself and Bruce. In it, she smiles at the camera while he kisses her. “Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the ‘remarkable reframe,’” she wrote.

She continued by explaining that she and Bruce have so many wonderful things to celebrate, including their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. “What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters,” she continued. “We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I’m so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us!”

Earlier this week, Bruce celebrated his 69th birthday, receiving an outpouring of love from his daughters. Rumer, Scout and Tallullah, the daughters he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore, shared multiple posts on social media, discussing some of their father’s best traits and some adorable photos taken over the years.

Emma’s message for Bruce on his birthday

In the case of Emma, she shared a photo of Bruce holding on to one of their daughters. She wrote a message for the reader, sharing that Bruce is “the gift that keeps giving.”

“Just like you, we simply adore him,” reads the caption. “What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world. He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share.