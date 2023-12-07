Bruce Willis’ family doesn’t ’know how much time he has left’; they are making sure he feels loved

Bruce Willis might be battling with dementia, but his family is making sure he feels loved even when he can’t remember their names. The beloved actor, his wife, Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, and their children have been reportedly closer than ever since they are unaware of how much time they have left with the star.

“Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They’re all there all the time. This experience has brought the whole family even closer.”

©GettyImages



(L-R) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore’s ‘Inside Out’ Book Party on September 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

“No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him,” the source told the publication, adding that everything “revolves around” Willis because he tends to have “many more bad days than good.”

A second person chimed in, assuring that although the “Die Hard” actor “has around-the-clock care,” at least “one family member is always with him.”

The 68-year-old Hollywood sensation has also been spending time with Rumer’s daughter. “Rumer wants to make sure Louetta knows [Bruce],” the source said. “She wants him to be actively involved in Louetta’s life. It’s a very special bond,” the insider said, referring to his granddaughter.

In addition to Rumer, 35, Bruce Willis shares Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with Demi Moore. In 2009, Bruce remarried to Emma Heming, with whom he has two young daughters.

Tallulah shared in an interview that the Willis family’s primary goal is to “spread awareness about FTD.” By candidly discussing their experiences and struggles, they hope to shine a light on this rare and devastating disease, fostering a sense of community among those dealing with similar challenges.