Bruce Willis has reportedly lost his language skills after dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis was recently thrust into the spotlight for reasons no one could have foreseen. The 68-year-old actor, known for his unforgettable roles in Die Hard and Pulp Fiction, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The revelation has left fans and friends reeling, and Glenn Gordon Caron, the creator of the hit TV series “Moonlighting,” is now shedding light on Willis’ challenging journey.

Caron opened up about his connection with the iconic action star and beloved Hollywood personality and the toll FTD has taken on the actor. Glenn, who had a longstanding working relationship with Willis during the “Moonlighting” days, shared his deep concern and ongoing support for the star, admitting that he tries to visit Willis every month.

Caron emphasized his commitment to staying connected with Bruce Willis and his family despite the heartbreaking circumstances. He mentioned having a casual relationship with Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his three older children. The bonds formed over the years are not easily broken, and Caron’s determination to provide support and comfort is evident in his actions.

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching aspect of Bruce Willis‘ battle with FTD, as highlighted by Caron, is the stark contrast between the actor’s former vivacious personality and the profound effects of the disease. “The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre [joy of living] than he,” Caron remarked. Willis was known for his zest for life and his enthusiasm for every day. His exuberance was infectious, making him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Caron’s description of FTD paints a poignant picture of the devastating impact the disease has had on Bruce Willis. He eloquently explained that it’s as if Willis “now sees life through a screen door.” The metaphor encapsulates the sense of detachment and isolation individuals with dementia often experience. The world, once vivid and accessible, becomes distant and obscured, leaving a profound sense of loss in its wake.

©GettyImages



Bruce Willis is seen on June 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite the challenges posed by FTD, Caron conveyed a glimmer of hope. He shared that when he visits Willis, he senses that “the first one to three minutes he knows who I am.” This recognition, even if fleeting, shows the enduring connection between old friends. Bruce Willis’s essence, wit, and spirit still shine through in those moments.

One of the most heartbreaking aspects of Willis‘ condition is the loss of his language skills. The actor who once charmed audiences with his quick wit and sharp banter can no longer communicate as he once did. “My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am,” he said. “He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.”

In closing, Caron expressed a poignant sentiment that resonates with anyone who has witnessed the decline of a loved one due to dementia. He noted, “When you’re with him, you know that he’s Bruce, and you’re grateful that he’s there.” The person remains, even if the memories and language skills fade.