Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are grandparents! Rumer announces the birth of her daughter

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are officially grandparents. The former couple’s oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas. She announced it Tuesday, April 25, on Instagram, sharing her name, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. “You are pure magic,” she wrote in the caption.



Rumer explained that Louetta was born at home one week ago, on April 18. “You are more than we ever dreamed of,” she wrote.

Demi shared her excitement as a first-time grandma writing, “Pure love for this little birdie.”

Bruce’s wife,Emma Heming Willis, and Louetta’s step-grandma commented, “Omg we love her so so much,” with heart-eye emojis.

The post also got the attention of her celebrity friends. “Yes mama …. Magical!” Hilary Duff wrote. Eiza Gonzalez added, “What a dream!!!! congrats guys I love you both so much.”



Rumer and Derek confirmed their relationship in November 2022 on Instagram. The following month in December, she announced her pregnancy.



Bruce, who recently celebrated his 68th birthday, and Demi also share Scout LaRue Willis, 31, and Tallulah Belle Willis, 29. Scout has been dating musician Jake Miller for over 4 years, while Tallulah announced her engagement to Dillon Buss in May 2021.

The new Willis baby will surely bring joy to the family, which has been very open amid Bruce’s health struggles. In March 2022, they announced in a joint statement his aphasia diagnosis, announcing that he would retire from acting.



In February 2023, the “Ladies of Willis/Moore” shared another statement, revealing his specific diagnosis, frontotemporal dementia. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement continued.