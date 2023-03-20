Demi Moore shares video of Bruce Willis’ 68th birthday celebration

Bruce Willis looked happy as he celebrated his 68th birthday. In a new video shared Demi Moore, Willis celebrated his birthday as he sang along with his wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex- wife Moore, and their children.

The clip was shared on Moore’s official social media channels and showed Willis happy and singing along to the Happy Birthday song, while his children laughed and sang, including their pets in the celebration. “Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family,” she wrote. Moore also thanked her friends, family, and fans, who’ve offered their love and support following the announcement of Willis’ retirement from acting and his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. “Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them,” she concluded.

Willis was initially diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, prompting his retirement from acting. Willis’ family shared the new diagnosis on the Association for Fontotemporal Degeneration’s website. “Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” reads the statement. It goes on to explain that FTD is the most common form of dementia for people under the age of 60 and that obtaining the diagnosis can take years.

Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000, having three daughters together. The two remain close friends and are involved in each other’s lives.

Heming Willis shared a post of her own on Instagram, thanking the followers that love Willis and continue to offer their love and support. She shared a video showing Willis over the years, dancing with his kids and celebrating various birthdays and vacations. “He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet,” she wrote on Instagram. Addressing his followers, she said, “Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too.”