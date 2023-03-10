Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming shuts down claims that Demi Moore moved in

Emma Heming is shutting down false claims about her husband Bruce Willis. Outlets began to pick up a story by RadarOnline claiming Demi Moore moved into their home to help take care of the Die Hard actor, but Heming is calling it fake news.



The story wasn’t hard to believe, considering how close the blended family is. “Demi has moved in, and she is not leaving until the very end,” Radar Online wrote citing a “source.”

It also praised Moore as a “rock for the family.” “At first no one outside the family could understand what Demi was doing living with her ex and his new wife, but now it makes sense. Demi has been a rock for the family and is determined to make sure every day Bruce has left on earth will be filled with love,” they continued.

But Emma has made it clear it’s false, sharing a screenshot of the headline, in an Instagram story, “Let’s nip this one in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop.”



©Emma Heming





Emma and Demi are close, so there is likely no bad blood with the post. The Coco Babe founder just wants the fake news to stop. Moore and Bruce are parents to Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. Bruce and Emma also have two daughters, Mabel, 10, and 7.

They celebrate holidays and even quarantined together in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demi has also been a part of the statements made by the family, sharing the same photos and captions as Emma and their daughters.



The model has been active on Instagram, recently calling out the paparazzi for following Bruce. “Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please do not be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing,” she added. “Just don’t do it, okay? Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever is with him that day, to be able to get him from post a to point b safely.”

She has also vowed to use her platform to turn her “grief,” “anger” and “sadness” into something good, by raising awareness around Frontotemporal Dementia and caregivers.