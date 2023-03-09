Shakira travels to NYC with her two kids for a special performance with Bizarrap

Shakira is heading to New York City for a very special performance. The Colombian singer, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest song with Bizarrap, is preparing for their first performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ and she is sharing the moment with her kids Sasha and Milan.

The musician recently revealed that she shares a lot of her creative process with her kids, as they have a lot of great ideas, including the collaboration with Bizzarap, which came as a suggestion from milan. “Milan sent a voice note to Jamie, my manager. He said ‘You have to make my mother sing with Bizarrap,’” she detailed during an interview.

Shakira was spotted arriving at the airport in Barcelona with her children and her brother Tonino, looking comfortable and chic for her flight to New York. The singer wore a floral Dolce & Gabbana puffer jacket with a matching baseball cap, pairing her look with black jeans, white sneakers, big sunglasses and a black Balenciaga purse.

Sasha and Milan wore similar blue hoodies, sweatpants and white sneakers, walking hand in hand with their mom and looking excited to be supporting her for her highly anticipated performance of the hit song. “They have good ideas and have a lot of criteria and opinions. I’m always listening to their opinions. They always have something to say,” Shakira previously said.

It was reported that the singer is planning to move to Miami on April 1, which seems to be the perfect time for the family, as it gives time to Sasha and Milan to adapt to a new school, however she is still deciding if June might be a better time for the pair.