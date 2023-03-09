Singer Shakira and sons Milan and Sasha Pique in Barcelona, 9 March 2023.©Gtresonline
CELEBRITY FAMILIES

Shakira travels to NYC with her two kids for a special performance with Bizarrap

It was reported that the singer is planning to move to Miami on April 1, which seems to be the perfect time for the family.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Shakira is heading to New York City for a very special performance. The Colombian singer, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest song with Bizarrap, is preparing for their first performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ and she is sharing the moment with her kids Sasha and Milan.

Singer Shakira and sons Milan and Sasha Pique in Barcelona, 9 March 2023.©Gtresonline

The musician recently revealed that she shares a lot of her creative process with her kids, as they have a lot of great ideas, including the collaboration with Bizzarap, which came as a suggestion from milan. “Milan sent a voice note to Jamie, my manager. He said ‘You have to make my mother sing with Bizarrap,’” she detailed during an interview.

Shakira was spotted arriving at the airport in Barcelona with her children and her brother Tonino, looking comfortable and chic for her flight to New York. The singer wore a floral Dolce & Gabbana puffer jacket with a matching baseball cap, pairing her look with black jeans, white sneakers, big sunglasses and a black Balenciaga purse.

Singer Shakira and sons Milan and Sasha Pique in Barcelona, 9 March 2023.©Gtresonline

Sasha and Milan wore similar blue hoodies, sweatpants and white sneakers, walking hand in hand with their mom and looking excited to be supporting her for her highly anticipated performance of the hit song. “They have good ideas and have a lot of criteria and opinions. I’m always listening to their opinions. They always have something to say,” Shakira previously said.

It was reported that the singer is planning to move to Miami on April 1, which seems to be the perfect time for the family, as it gives time to Sasha and Milan to adapt to a new school, however she is still deciding if June might be a better time for the pair.

READ MORE

SHAKIRA REVEALS SHE’S BEEN ‘EMOTIONALLY DEPENDENT’ ON MEN IN INTIMATE INTERVIEW

SHAKIRA SAYS HER 8-YEAR-OLD SON SASHA MADE THE ARTWORK FOR ‘MONOTONÍA’ ON HIS IPAD

SHAKIRA & KAROL G ARE OVER THEIR EXES IN ‘TQG’ MUSIC VIDEO



Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more