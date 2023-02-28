Shakira reveals she’s been ‘emotionally dependent’ on men in intimate interview

Shakira shared her feelings openly in a new interview. After multiple record-breaking songs and much speculation on her split with Gerard Piqué, the much-anticipated segment aired last night on Televisa, and showed her speaking candidly about all that’s going on in her life.

In Spanish, Shakira spoke about the moment that she’s going through, and how she’s long been emotionally dependent on men. She said that the end of her long relationship with her partner has forced her to change that way of thinking and to come out stronger for her kids. “I think I also bought into this story that a man needs a woman in order to be complete,” said Shakira. “I had this dream of having a family, and my children would have a mom and a dad under the same roof.”

“Not all dreams come true in life, but life finds a way to make up for it,” she said. “And I think that with me, it’s given me these two wonderful children to raise, who fill me with love every single day.”

When speaking about the dynamics between men and women, she shared some of the myths that she grew up believing in, and how they’ve shifted in the face of the new developments in her life. “I also fell for this fable that a woman needs a man, because I’ve also always been quite emotionally dependent on men, I have to admit,” she said. “I’ve been in love with love and I think now, I’ve managed to understand this story from another perspective and understand that I myself am enough.”

Shakira also talked about her song with Bizarrap, which stoked plenty of controversies due to her revealing lyrics. She made it clear that the song helped her heal and that she’s grateful for her work with Bizarrap and the space he gave her to sing and vent.

“Someone should have taken my photo the day I worked on the Bizarrap Session 53 - a before and after. Because I went into the studio one way and left in a completely different way,” she said. Shakira’s interview can be streamed in full on Vix Plus.