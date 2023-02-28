Shakira says her 8-year-old son Sasha made the artwork for ‘Monotonía’ on his iPad

Shakira is always listening to what her kids have to say, not only on a family level, but also when it comes to her professional career. The Colombian singer revealed during a recent interview that she is constantly asking Sasha and Milan for advice, as they are always coming up with good ideas.

“They have good ideas and have a lot of criteria and opinions. I’m always listening to their opinions. They always have something to say,” Shakira said during her recent interview. “In the music video for ‘Te Felicito’ Sasha had the idea of the robot, and Milan had the idea of the green fire.”

She also explained that it was her 8-year-old son Sasha who designed the artwork for one of her recent singles. “The artwork for ‘Monotonia’ was made by Sasha on his iPad. I didn’t like what the designers at Sony had created, and I asked Sasha what he thought about it.”

“He said ‘No mami, Iet me do it’ and he started making it on his iPad, he sent it to me and I sent it to people at Sony. I think kids have a special sensibility and I listen to them,” she concluded.

Shakira went on to credit her 10-year-old son Milan on the incredible success of her collaboration with Bizzarap, as he was the one encouraging her to make it happen, being a big fan of the music producer.

“The collaboration with Bizarrap came as a suggestion of Milan. Milan sent a voice note to Jamie, my manager. He said ‘You have to make my mother sing with Bizarrap,’” she detailed during the interview.