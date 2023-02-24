Shakira & Karol G are over their exes in ‘TQG’ music video

After months of speculation and weeks of build-up, Shakira and Karol G’s song and music video have been released. “TQG” is a break-up song that tackles both women’s notorious relationships, with Gerard Piqué and Anuel AA.

The collaboration between Shakira and Karol G is one that’s been discussed extensively, as both women are Colombian and are amongst the most popular Latin women making music today. “TQG” stands for “Te quedé grande” which roughly translates to “I’m too big for you.”

The songs unite both women’s experiences with heartbreak. In the case of Shakira, the song references some moments in her discography and the reasons behind the split between herself and Pique. At one point in the song, she sings “You were looking for food elsewhere / I was blaming it on monotony” (Tú buscando por fuera la comida / Yo diciendo que era monotonía), referencing one of Shakira’s songs released after her split from Pique, “Monotonia.”

The song also talks about their partners’ new relationships, and how painful it was to see them happy with other people, even if they’re now in a better place.

While Shakira and Pique’s break up has dominated the media, Karol G’s new record features plenty of songs inspired by her own break-up, with Anuel AA. In 2021, the two made their break up public after being engaged and together for two years. Karol G wrote most of “TQG,” sharing it with Shakira at the perfect time considering the song’s content.

In an interview with El Universal, Karol G relayed a conversation she had with Shakira and how their collaboration came about. “She said, ‘Oh my God, thank you. These lyrics represent exactly how I feel right now,’” said Karol G.