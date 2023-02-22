Shakira and Karol G tease new video on the screens of Times Square

As Karol G gears up for the release of her new studio album, her team is pulling out all the stops, including moving billboards in Times Square, New York. This past Tuesday, fans were treated with a glimpse of Shakira and Karol G in the iconic location’s gigantic screens.

“Tu reality show favorito llega a su fin” — TQG, Karol G & Shakira. 24 Febrero. pic.twitter.com/dsuliohEDA — WWSHAK (@WWSHAK) February 22, 2023

The clips were shared by fan accounts on Twitter, showing Karol G with bright red hair as she falls from a building. Shakira also makes an appearance, wearing a bright blue outfit as she dances along to the song, which has yet to be released. Over the footage of Shakira and Karol G, there was another screen that read “TQG”, the name of the song, and the phrase “Your favorite reality TV show is ending (Tu reality show favorito llega a su fin)”. The clip also took the opportunity to tease the release date of the song, which is this February 24th.

Crowds and fans were eagerly awaiting the Times Square teaser, previously introduced on Karol G’s Instagram. “Hey family, I have a super important message,” said Karol G in Spanish on her Instagram stories. “6:45 pm for everyone who is in New York, run towards Times Square because Shakira and I have a surprise for you. You don’t want to miss it.”

Shakira and Karol G’s duet has been eagerly awaited by fans. In previous occasions, Karol G has shared how big of a fan she is of Shakira and her music, and that she’d tried to collaborate on before but hadn’t been successful.

“TQG” is a part of Karol G’s new record, “Mañana Será Bonito”, which features the Colombian singer dabbling in multiple genres, collaborating with icons like Shakira and Romeo Santos, and some of her most personal lyrics yet.