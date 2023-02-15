Shakira and Karol G are officially releasing their first song together! This is what we know

The world can stop speculating because Colombian artists Shakira and Karol G are indeed releasing a song together. After hinting at new music, Karol has revealed that she will release a song called “TQG” in collaboration with the 46-year-old global sensation. The feature will be part of the Medellín’s native upcoming album Mañana Será Bonito.

After the 32-year-old attended an NBA game wearing a T-shirt with “Te quedo grande” written across her chest, fans of both recording artists flooded social media with messages about a potential collab that could be a continuation to Shakira’s latest hit “Session Vol. 53,” featuring Bizarrap.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, Karol G said that working with Shakira is a dream come true. Described as a good-riddance song, in “TGQ,” Shakira would be “letting a lot of anger go.”

According to Karol G, when Shakira heard it, she was grateful for the lyrics. “She was, like, ‘Oh my God, thank you. Those lyrics are perfectly the way I feel right now,’” she revealed, adding they finished the song together.

She also revealed to the publication that Mañana Será Bonito features Finneas (Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator), Sean Paul, Romeo Santos, Angel Dior, and Maldy.

Karol G’s fourth studio album

Mañana Será Bonito will have a unique pre-release album experience on Spotify. As informed by the music platform, the Latina superstar was the most-streamed Latin Woman Artist Globally in 2022, moving up 21 spots from the previous year and marking her third consecutive year with the title.

Karol took to social media to share her album cover. “This is the cover of my album. I present it to you with all the love and pride that this little chest has. The truth is, I can’t believe that I waited so long to reveal this date and that today I can finally tell you,” she wrote in Spanish, adding she is “happy” and inviting fans to pre-save in the link available in her bio. “Mañana Será Bonito -FEBRUARY 24,” she concluded.