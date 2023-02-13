Rihanna and Karol G shared sweet moment in Spanish at the Super Bowl: WATCH

Karol G made one of her dreams come true at the Super Bowl, following Rihanna’s halftime show. The Colombian singer shared a sweet moment backstage with her idol, posing for some pictures and interacting in Spanish.

“As a fan I have to say that this was the HIGHLIGHT of my whole life!!!” the musician shared. “I hope that when you meet your idols, they are as amazing as how she was with me. I LOVE YOU Rihanna. It was amazing.”

The pair had a casual conversation after Rihanna’s performance, and Karol G even took some time to teach her Colombian slang, which she was absolutely thrilled to say out loud. “Hey Riri, how was everything?” Karol G asks in a hilarious clip with the singer, to which she responds, “Fue una chimba,” which vaguely translates to “It was amazing,” in Spanish.

Fans of the Colombian star were excited to see the interaction between the pair, with many already asking for a potential collaboration. Her celebrity friends also congratulated Karol G for meeting her idol, after seeing their photos together, including Eladio Carrion, Ice Spice, Piso 21, Sky Rompiendo, and more. Watch the video below!

The singer had been documenting her arrival to the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, sharing her look on Instagram Stories and preparing for the highly anticipated performance. “Rihanna IM FU—- READY FOR YOU,” she wrote, adding “WE’RE HERE.”