Karol G announces ‘Mañana Será Bonito’: Learn how to enjoy the pre-release album experience

Karol G’s fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, is coming soon. To celebrate her upcoming project, the Colombian global sensation has partnered with Spotify to create a unique pre-release album experience.

As informed by the music platform, the Latina superstar was the most-streamed Latin Woman Artist Globally in 2022, moving up 21 spots from the previous year and marking her third consecutive year with the title.

©Agencies



Karol G announces ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ with pre-release album experience

In addition to her streaming success, in 2022, Karol G’s collab with fellow singer Becky G set Spotify’s Global Record with “MAMIII,” becoming the first all-female Latin collaboration in history to reach the Top 10 on the Global Spotify Chart. Karol’s song “Provenza” topped the 4th position globally.

To continue setting records on Spotify, Karol G’s new partnership with the platform will include exclusive clips that will drop every couple of days, providing fans with easter eggs ahead of the release of Mañana Será Bonito.

In addition to the exclusive videos, fans who pre-save the album will be granted access to the following:

Countdown Clock

Album Artwork

Presave clips

Tracklist preview

Singles (when released)

Karol took to social media to share her album cover. “This is the cover of my album. I present it to you with all the love and pride that this little chest has. The truth is, I can’t believe that I waited so long to reveal this date and that today I can finally tell you,” she wrote in Spanish, adding she is “happy” and inviting fans to pre-save in the link available in her bio. “Mañana Será Bonito -FEBRUARY 24,” she concluded.

Spotify has supported the artist every step of the way since she was an emerging Latin female artist in 2016. With this new experience, fans will get a first-hand look at her new album before it officially drops.