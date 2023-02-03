New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Marc Anthony, Karol G, Y La Bamba, and more

Happy February! It’s the first Friday of the month, and the weekend is here. 2023 has just begun, but there’s already a ton of new music for you to vibe out. To get your weekend started, we have a round-up of 10 new songs released this week from some of your favorite artists and rising stars from a variety of genres.

1. KAROL G, Romeo Santos - X SI VOLVEMOS

Karol G releases her new single “X SI VOLVEMOS” with the king of the bachata Romeo Santos. With the inescapable modern reggaeton beat, this single is about two lovers in a toxic but intense, and passionate relationship that is coming to an end.

2. Maluma, Marc Anthony - La Fórmula

Friends and collaborators Maluma and Marc Anthony drop, “La Fórmula.” The release comes after Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s fairy tale wedding where Maluma was a witness.

3. Y La Bamba - Dibujos De Mi Alma

Led by lead vocalist and producer Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos, Y La Bamba is back with “Dibujos De Mi Alma.” “I wrote this song in 2020,” Luz told HOLA! “This song is about love, longing for someone trying to convey a sincere intimate message. Being real with myself and realizing that I don’t need to be fulfilled by a connection that could possibly be incompatible. Meaning coming into self-empowerment, integrity, and diss-attaching yourself to the unhealthy parts of partnership.”

4. JP Saxe, Camilo - Moderación

The Canadian JP Saxe and Colombian Camilo blend worlds with the smooth and lovely “Moderación.” The bilingual ballad is all about wanting a love that will meet you half-way.

5. RAYE- Ice Cream Man

RAYE drops, “Ice Cream Man.” The song has touching and empowering lyrics that women can relate to, encouraging them to find their power, and always be unapologetically themselves.

6. Jay Wheeler - SOS

Jay Wheeler continues to make his mark in urban music with a new sound. “SOS” has an old school 80s electronic beat that’s fun and nostalgic. “It’s romantic, but danceable. I’m maintaining my style, but also combining a retro sound with modern elements, and I love the video. I hope people enjoy it and sing along with it,” Wheeler said in a press release.

7. Ella Mai

English singer and songwriter Ella Mai releases “This is.” “’This is’ is a really fun, lovey song, and obviously one of my favorite things to sing about is love. The song was actually written already, so I just added a pre-chorus to kind of make it my own, but it was a really quiet studio session,” she told Complex.

8. Rels B - yo pr1mero

Rels B, releases “yo pr1mero.” Writen by the talented Edgar Barrera, it’s a great song to get the party started.

9. TIMØ - Tu Apodo

TIMØ, the successful Colombian Latin pop band drops “TU APODO,” marking their second single of the year. The song was written during the pandemic through a video call and is all about the emotions that come when a relationship comes to an end.

10. Shania Twain - Pretty Liar

Shania Twain releases the fun and chaotic “Pretty Liar.” With an ode to the elementary school recess “liar liar pants on fire,” you can’t help but smile.