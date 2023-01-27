Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: North West, Shakira, Emily Ratajkowski, and more

It’s the weekend! January is almost over, and celebrities have been creating awesome content this year. Get your weekend started by checking out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Julia Fox
Julia Fox gives an unfiltered tour of her apartment.
@juliafox
Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰♬ original sound - Julia fox
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Emrata takes her son Sylvester to work,
@emrata Brought Sly to work ! @versace ♬ original sound - Emrata
3. North West
North West and her little sister Chicago West do each others edges.
4. Shakira
Shakira jams out to a merengue remix of her song.
@shakira#dúo con @Juan Tobón | OneRoad ♬ original sound - Juan Tobón | OneRoad
5. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth sprints shirtless.
@chrishemsworth Nothing better than some sprint training to start your week @centrfitofficial ♬ Coming In Hot - Andy Mineo & Lecrae
6. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner is bad at directions.
@jennifergarner I’ve gone the wrong way out of every set and every trailer for 28 years. #FamilyLeave @netflix ♬ Send Me on My Way - Rusted Root
7. Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds seemingly makes a fan edit of himself.
@vancityreynolds
Productive Monday♬ OMG - NewJeans
8. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga seems surprised that her music is still playing on the radio.
@ladygaga
Driving home from set 🃏❤️ my song came on the radio 😭♬ original sound - heyy
9. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian makes her best effort at coffee comedy.
@kimkardashian
My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!♬ original sound - StudioFitnessDiva
10. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Camilo team up to promote their new song.
@camilacabello
AMBULANCIA music video. January 24 at 2p PST 🚑🚨♬ Ambulancia - Camilo & Camila Cabello