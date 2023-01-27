TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: North West, Shakira, Emily Ratajkowski, and more

Which is your favorite?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s the weekend! January is almost over, and celebrities have been creating awesome content this year. Get your weekend started by checking out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.


1. Julia Fox

Julia Fox gives an unfiltered tour of her apartment.

@juliafox

Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰

♬ original sound - Julia fox

2. Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata takes her son Sylvester to work,

@emrata Brought Sly to work ! @versace ♬ original sound - Emrata

3. North West

North West and her little sister Chicago West do each others edges.


4. Shakira

Shakira jams out to a merengue remix of her song.


5. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth sprints shirtless.

@chrishemsworth Nothing better than some sprint training to start your week @centrfitofficial ♬ Coming In Hot - Andy Mineo & Lecrae
RELATED:

Pet of the week: 150 wiener dogs arrived to Key West for ‘Wienerpalooza’ celebration

What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Jan 27

 
6. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner is bad at directions.

@jennifergarner I’ve gone the wrong way out of every set and every trailer for 28 years. #FamilyLeave @netflix ♬ Send Me on My Way - Rusted Root

7. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds seemingly makes a fan edit of himself.


8. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga seems surprised that her music is still playing on the radio.

@ladygaga

Driving home from set 🃏❤️ my song came on the radio 😭

♬ original sound - heyy

9. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian makes her best effort at coffee comedy.

@kimkardashian

My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!

♬ original sound - StudioFitnessDiva

10. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello and Camilo team up to promote their new song.

@camilacabello

AMBULANCIA music video. January 24 at 2p PST 🚑🚨

♬ Ambulancia - Camilo & Camila Cabello


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more