Pet of the week: 150 wiener dogs arrived to Key West for ‘Wienerpalooza’ celebration

Elegant pups from all over the country traveled to Key West, Florida, for a very special occasion. More than 150 pets were part of the ‘Wienerpalooza’ dachshund parade, taking place in Key West’s historic downtown area, wearing their best costumes and proudly walking next to each other.

But this important event was not exclusive to Dachshunds. Many different “wiener-dog wannabes” were also part of the celebration on Duval Street, with spectators cheering for the most elegant pups and their favorite costumes.

The annual Wiener Palooza event began at Key West’s red-brick Custom House Museum over the weekend. Organizers for the event made sure that the walking route was adapted to the dachshunds’ short legs, keeping it brief and enjoyable for the pups.

A 12-year-old rescue dog named Chester led the parade as Grand marshal, wearing a classic tuxedo, accessorized with a top hat. Among the supporting dogs attending the Wienerpalooza, an adorable Golden Doodle puppy wore a sign that said “dachshund in training.”

Owners of the 150 participants also take part in the parade, celebrating for a good cause, as the event benefits a local animal nonprofit. The fun canine outfits included Dachshunds’ traditional hot dog costumes, and other creative accessories such as pastel-tailed wigs and unicorn horns.