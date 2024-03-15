Pet of the week: Remembering Winnie, the loyal pup of Jason and Kylie Kelce

For pet owners, our furry friends quickly become part of our family, and if we are lucky, they will accompany us throughout many chapters of our lives. From the good times and the bad times, our loyal pets will always be there to support us no matter what. This is also the case for Jason Kelce and his adorable dog Winnie.

This week we dedicate our column to Winnie, who was there for the athlete during the most special moments of his life, including his wedding with his now-wife Kylie Kelce. Back in 2019, the couple shared a sweet photo of Winnie, who served as the flower girl during the ceremony.

“Mom and Dad got married and had Winnie as their flower girl. Then, they thought Winnie needed company, so they brought her home a brother, Baloo. And if the house wasn’t full enough, mom is growing a baby,” the caption read at the time.

Kylie took to Instagram to share multiple photos of Winnie, including one where she can be seen cuddling with Jason. “I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child,” she wrote.

Kylie also revealed that she had been fascinated with Winnie even before meeting her; “When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled “Gods gift to earth”. It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade,” she continued. “It all led me to Winnie and holy shit did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more.”

Jason’s brother Travis Kelce commented on the post, showing his support by saying that the couple gave the pup “an amazing life.”

