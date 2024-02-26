Ramon Rodriguez on ‘Will Trent’s underdog story and bonding with Betty, the Chihuahua

ABC’s Will Trent was an unexpected hit when it premiered in 2023. The series was the network’s third most watched show, and is the rare procedural drama that pays equal attention to plot and its diverse roster of characters. Based on the series of best selling novels by Karin Slaughter, Will Trent manages to be fun, serious, thrilling, at times hitting all of these beats simultaneously.

©ABC/Art Streiber





At the center of all is Ramon Rodriguez. The Puerto Rican actor raised in New York is trying out something new with the character of Will Trent, a Special Agent from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations that’s layered and multifacetic. Will is an orphan from the South who grew up in foster care and had a difficult childhood. When we meet him in season one, he works in law enforcement hoping to make a difference and help others, ensuring that no one feels as powerless as he did when he was a kid. This manifests whenever he’s dealing with the victim of a crime or when he’s with Betty, his adorable pet Chihuahua.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Rodriguez discussed some of the exciting things that are lined up in the coming season, the success and relatibility of his character, and some of the perks and pitfalls of working with dog actors.

©Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.







Congratulations on the premiere of season two. What are you most excited about for this new season? I think for the new season we’re gonna be taking a closer look into Will’s past and his identity. Coming off of season one, where he learned more about his childhood, he learned about his mom and that he’s got some family. He learned that Amanda (Sonja Sohn) found him when he was a baby. Coming off of that ending, Will is feeling curious. And for the writers and myself, it felt like a really interesting journey to go down that rabbit hole and see what Will ends up finding out about himself and what that means. And as scary as that is, you know, what pieces of his life puzzle can he put together. Will that impact him in a good way or a bad way? I’m sure there’s gonna be both. Following that character, his identity, and his story was a really exciting concept and idea. Your performance has been nominated for various awards, like the Independent Spirits and Critics Choice. Why do you think audiences and critics are so taken with the character of Will? It’s quite an honor to be recognized. I think Will is an interesting and compelling character. He’s got a lot of stuff going on from his past. He’s sort of socially awkward and a little left of center. There’s something about that that I think pulls people in and makes them want to know more. His story is an underdog story, which is something that a lot of people can relate to, because of what he went through growing up in the foster system and being orphaned and having dyslexia. And despite all that, he’s found his unique way of navigating the world. He’s found a way to use his visual abilities to help solve crimes and help others. Which also stems from not being helped as a child. He’s someone who, at a very basic level, is looking to connect. He’s searching for things that he didn’t have as a family. In the pilot episode, back in season one, you see him adopt this Chihuahua that nobody wants. And that quickly says a lot about him, and people really connected to that. It’s a great way to get people to love someone when they see them do something that’s for the greater good even though they don’t want to do it. In this case, adopting a really cute Chihuahua.

©Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.







Speaking of Betty, who’s a big character on the show, what has been your experience with working with a dog on set? Now that you’ve done more episodes together, have you guys bonded? Are there various dog actors that play Betty? (laughs) No, Betty is only one dog. Her name is Bluebell and she’s very talented. She’s a professional. She does everything that you would hope for an actor to do. I worked with other animals and that’s not always the case. The two things they tell you are to avoid are children and animals when it comes to filming because it’s unpredictable. But she really is a pro. And we have bonded. When I came on set for season two, without me saying anything, she came up over and jumped on my lap and I was like, ‘Oh, cool. She remembers me!’ I didn’t know what was gonna happen. She’s really well-behaved. And, you know, for the story, it’s nice to have a character that shows another side of Will. There’s the work side of Will, which can be pretty direct and tough and focused, and Betty brings out this softer side of him, paints him as a person who’s looking to connect with his Chihuahua, who’s absolutely warmed his heart. It’s a fun just way to explore those colors for him. Her trainer is really fantastic. It’s not often, I would say, that it’s good to work with an animal, but we lucked out with Betty.

©Disney/Matthew Miller







As you’re entering season two, you’ve been playing this character for a while now. Have you discovered new things about Will? Has your perspective about him evolved? I always knew that he was someone that had a lot going on, a lot of layers. And I think what’s been great is as he explores his identity, one of the things that we’ve learned, is that it’s good to see Will vulnerable and uncomfortable. It’s kind of fun ‘cause he’s someone who tends to be in control over a lot of things, again, because of his childhood. So when we see him a little out of control and awkward, it’s kind of fun. We opened this episode of season two with him learning a new skill, and he’s sort of in public with it, and he is very uncomfortable. That’s a fun thing to see. He’s just a complicated guy who can have a sense of humor that’s sort of unique, and his own. We just keep trying to put him in positions that are compelling for television and for the audience. And also with his relationships, with Angie (Erika Christensen), that evolution and where it’s at now, and with his partner Faith (Iantha Richardson). All of those things are sort of ways to get more of an understanding of who this guy is and we get to see him grow in ways that are unexpected for him, which is nice. Will has these layered and evolving relationships with his coworkers, like Angie and Amanda. What’s your favorite part about working with these characters and actresses? You know it’s really lucky when you enjoy your cast and you all get along and it’s a wonderful ensemble. They each have a very unique voice, which is great on the writers’ part, and on their performances. So you get these characters that feel real. In this season especially. We dive into more of their backstories, who they are, and what they’re struggling with. And I think even in season one we got to show some of the struggles that some of these characters deal with. There’s Angie’s addiction and how that affects her. There’s Amanda’s relationship with Will and how complex that is. And we get into a bit of more her story. But what’s nice is that we all really get along. I knew Sonja, who plays Amanda, from back in our days on ‘The Wire.’ And I knew Erica, way back when as well. We’ve known each other for a while. But I love that everyone has a lot to bring to the show. There’s drama and there’s comedy and there’s action, and I feel like all the cast members have that nimbleness and ability to be fluid. They could be funny, one moment. They could be sarcastic, they could be serious, they could be intense, they can be emotional, and that just allows for the show as a whole to be better.

©Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.







You often talk about your Puerto Rican heritage and the fact that you were raised in New York. You previously directed a short called ‘Pa’lante,’ which explored Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Can you talk about the importance of your roots? Do you bring them into your work? I’m Nuyorican, that’s who I am. Grew up in New York with roots in Puerto Rico. Being able to work during that time when Hurricane Irma and Maria happened on the island and really devastated it, I needed to find a way to help. I was fortunate enough to connect with this incredible nonprofit organization called Heart 9/11, and we went down to the island, as you see in the documentary that I made, and we were able to rebuild roofs and homes, and teach locals carpentry. So that was a pretty incredible sustainable solution. We had a huge impact. I love my roots where I come from and my family. It doesn’t always sort of have to play a role in my work necessarily. Actually, that’s what kind of was interesting about Will Trent. When I read the books and when I was first offered the part, Will doesn’t know where he’s from. And I wasn’t even sure. I wasn’t out there trying to play him as if he’s a Puerto Rican Latino, because I’m like, ‘This guy’s an orphan. He doesn’t know his story, he doesn’t know where he comes from.’ And so that was really interesting. But yes, sometimes that plays a part. Sometimes just your life experiences play a part in the work, but I try to be mindful of understanding objectively who a character is, where they come from, and what’s their story is without having to force my experiences into it. I just sort of see what might fit. And if it does great, and if it doesn’t, I don’t use it.



Yeah, Will has a Southern accent. Was that a challenge coming back into season two? Actually, not at all! I wasn’t sure how that was gonna be. This is my first time playing the same character for two seasons and no. Because I did so much work on that dialect early on and had a wonderful dialect coach, it felt really familiar. I was able to dive back into it pretty smoothly. It was a real way in for me to get to the character back when I was developing him and putting him together. The voice kind of gave me an idea of who this guy is, because of how he speaks and what he sounds like. So yeah, coming back to it felt pretty comfortable.

Season 2 premiered this month, with the first episode now available to stream on ABC and Hulu, providing viewers with new adventures and discoveries for Will and the people in his life.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity