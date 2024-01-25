‘Griselda’s’ Julieth Restrepo: Working with Sofia Vergara and chasing dreams

What were some challenges that you faced going from Colombia where you made a name for yourself, and then coming here to Los Angeles? Is there some advice that you can give people with the same dreams in another country?

If you dream it, you can do it, for sure. That’s one thing that I witnessed with myself and that I always confirm. I had this dream of moving to LA because I knew the film industry was here. I had some friends in the city, but it was pretty much just me on my own. I sold everything I had in Colombia for me to make that dream come true. I had my O-1 Visa, I applied for it.

I knew it was going take some time, but I would tell everybody that ‘if you want do it, just go for it.’ It takes a lot of patience, but don’t give up. It’s so easy to give up. It’s so easy. I’ve been rejected so many times. That’s one of the biggest lessons that LA taught me. I was working nonstop in Colombia before I moved to LA, nonstop. In Colombia, they didn’t understand why I was leaving...‘You have everything here.’ And I felt like ‘yeah, that’s why I want move there. I want to open new doors, and this is the time for it.’

I started going to auditions and then I got a callback but I was rejected, and then I got another callback, and then another no. You hear so many nos, but every time you hear a no, you know the yes is coming soon. My dad said something great a couple of years after I moved to LA. He said, ‘You know what? I think now I understand what you’re doing there in LA.’ - I said ‘Okay, what am I doing here dad?’ He said ‘You are making the line at a bank. You’re just waiting for the cashier to see you, You can’t leave the line, you can’t go anywhere. You have to wait. There’s so many people in front of you, and there’s so many people behind you, but if this is the line you want to make, just go for it.’ So I was like yes, ‘I am the bank. I’m at the bank right now.’ So you just have to wait never knowing when it’s going to be your chance, your turn. You are going to have a chance, as I believe there’s a space for everybody, and that’s a beautiful thing about Los Angeles too. I’ve seen all the people who are dreaming as big as I’m dreaming too, and I want us to make our dreams come true, all of us. It’s possible, we just need to work hard and do it with our heart, and it’s going to happen eventually.