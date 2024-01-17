Sofia Vergara discusses her preparation for ‘Griselda’ in hilarious interview

Sofia Vergara is back to promoting a TV show. She’s starring in her first drama series, “Griselda,” premiering on Netflix. In a hilarious and frank appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Vergara discussed the many things that are going on in her life, covering topics like her dating life, her distaste for the cold weather, and how she prepared to play the role of Griselda Blanco.

Vergara charmingly answered questions and discussed her upcoming series, often injecting moments of levity despite the serious matter at hand and her personal connection to the story of “Griselda.” When discussing her career, Fallon listed out some of her professions, which included modeling, attending dental school, comedy and now being a dramatic actress. Vergara laughed at that and said, “Supposedly.” Vergara revealed that she’d been working on the series for about 15 years. “One of the reasons why she was able to get away with so much was actually because she was a woman. And they were never thinking that a woman was capable of doing all of the horrific things that she did,” she said.

“I grew up in the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and everybody knew who they were,” Vergara said of the drug lords of the era. “I know that business,” she continued. “My brother was part of that business. He was killed in the ‘90s. I was very like ‘I know this character, I think I can do this.’” Vergara’s older brother, Rafael, was killed in an attempted kidnapping, a topic that she’s discussed in the past.

While the series showcases a new and more dramatic side of Vergara, she remains naturally hilarious. When discussing the amount of experiences she amassed while making the series, she said, “It was amazing because I was 51 years old and I didn’t even know how to, you know, how to light a cigarette. I’ve never done cocaine. So it’s like, it was amazing. It was like, a great experience.” The comment prompted laughter from the stage, causing her to clarify her statement. “The cocaine that I did was fake,” she said. “But I had to pretend. The cigarettes are also fake. Everything was, it’s fake. But the acting was real,” she said solemnly, prompting more laughter from the audience and Fallon himself.

More details about ‘Griselda’

“Griselda” is a six part series made by the team behind “Narcos.” The series trails the rise of Griselda and how she formed one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. It co-stars Alberto Guerra, Jose Velazquez, Jose Zuniga, and is also Karol G’s acting debut.

You can watch it streaming on Netflix this January 25.

