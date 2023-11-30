Watch Karol G’s acting debut alongside Sofia Vergara

Karol G is officially an actress. The Colombian superstar was featured on the first trailer for “Griselda,” the new Netflix series led by Sofia Vergara, trailing the rise and fall of Griselda Blanco, one of the most notorious drug lords in history.

©Courtesy of Netflix



Karol G in the trailer of Griselda

The series trailer teases out some of the stories that will be explored over the course of the six-episode season, showing a Sofia Vergara taking on a role that’s completely different to her Hollywood career. Set in the ‘70s and ‘80s, the show is described by Netflix as an exploration of Griselda “Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm,” which “helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.’”

Karol G, born Carolina Giraldo, appears on the series with brown hair, sporting an animal print top. She plays a character called Carla, who appears to be one of the women that work with Griselda. From the brief glimpse that is shown on the trailer, she seems to admire and fear Griselda in equal parts.

Karol G’s perspective on acting

Karol G has discussed acting and how it served as an opportunity to make her a better performer. “It’s a great role because there’s real character development,” she said of her role in an interview with Billboard. “[Carla] is a character that evolves. She sees what she does as a job but also as a way to maintain her family, and she’s tough! She reaches another level.”

When it comes to acting itself, she said that acting lessons have helped her on her career as a singer. “[The lessons] totally opened my eyes to a different perspective,” she said. “They’ve helped my career as an artist and my development onstage.”

“Griselda” premieres on January 25th.