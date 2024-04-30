BIZARRAP brings out Eladio Carrión and Young Miko in Puerto Rico

BIZARRAP is having an incredible year full of firsts. The Argentinian DJ debuted at Coachella for back-to-back weekends in April, where he brought out Shakira, and now he has headlined Puerto Rico for the first time.



On April 28th, the record producer performed in front of thousands on the island with two special Puerto Rican guests. BIZARRAP brought out Eladio Carrión and Young Miko to the excitement of screaming fans.



BIZARRAP told the crowd, “I’m honored to be here with you Puerto Rico, and very excited to receive so much love on this special night. It’s a privilege to be part of what began as just a dream.” “Eladio is the first person from Puerto Rico with whom I worked… so it is also an honor that he and Young Miko can be here,” he continued.



It’s just the beginning of an exciting summer for the 25-year-old, who is currently on his, THE BZRP LIVE TOUR 2024. The multiple LATIN GRAMMY-winning artist will take the stage in Miami before his first headline shows in Mexico, New York, and Chicago.

Then June, he will return to Ibiza, Spain, following last year’s special Ibizarap residency. His tour will come to an end after his first live production in Italy later that month.

The artist has been booked and busy after going viral on several occassions with his music. With nearly 8 billion views on his YouTube channel, and collaborations with the biggest names in Latin music like Shakira (719M views), Quevedo (641M), Peso Pluma (281M views), Residente (173M views), Nathy Peluso (398M views), and more, his career is just getting started.