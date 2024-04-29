‘The Chonga Girls’ are coming to CBS: Mimi Davila and Laura Di Lorenzo get their big break

Get ready because The Chonga Girls are coming to a television near you. Best friend comedy duo Mimi Davila and Laura Di Lorenzo created two hilarious characters while in high school, going viral with their video, “Chongalicious,” in 2007. They’ve continued to share videos on social media, where they’ve grown a following and CBS has picked them up for a comedy series.



Di Lorenzo is a Cuban/Bulgarian actress, and Davila was born in Venezuela. The powerhouses will write, star, and co-executive produce an eponymous multi-camera for the network, per Deadline.

They have some powerhouses attached to the project with Marlena Rodriguez serving as a writer and executive producer. Kaitlin Saltzman, Wilmer Valderrama, and Al Madrigal, who recently opened up to HOLA! about representation also serve as producers.



The Chonga Girls will follow the “dangerously confident childhood friends” Mimi and Laura, who move from Miami to Hollywood in hopes of finding fame. But they end up working at the makeup counter for a department store right off the Walk of Fame, per Deadline.





The Chonga Girls have 33.8 thousand followers on Instagram, where they shared their excitement. They also took to their personal accounts. “Laura and I have been dreaming of this moment for so many years! We came to LA with nothing but a vision and we believed that if we continued to work hard and grow, we would find the right people that not only understood us but could make us better,” Davila wrote on Instagram.

“I’m still breathless from this dream coming true after so many years of hard work with my best friend,” Di Lorenzo wrote on hers. “The biggest thanks goes of course goes to [Mimi] for creating these characters with me and always pushing me to be better and for bringing my passport to the airport after I forgot it at home if that’s not ride or die I don’t know what is,” she continued.