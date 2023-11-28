Sofia Vergara steps out in all-denim look with the perfect pair of leather boots

Sofia Vergara is embracing the fall season with some incredible fashion moments. The Colombian icon was recently spotted in Los Angeles with her niece Claudia Vergara, wearing a stunning all-denim ensemble while shopping and running errands in Beverly Hills.

The Hollywood star wore a double-denim look aka a Canadian tuxedo, perfectly pairing the look with a black Chanel bag, and a pair of knee-high leather boots to complete the outfit.

Sofia’s recent look included a blue button-up and blue skinny jeans, while her niece wore a white Givenchy sweatshirt paired with wide-leg jeans and black heeled-platforms.

The actress wore her hair straight and accessorized her ensemble with gold and silver jewelry, rocking a soft red lip and a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses. Meanwhile, Claudia wore a pair of black sunglasses and small gold hoop earrings.

Sofia was recently spotted spending some time in Las Vegas following the Formula 1 Grand Prix, partying with some celebrities and A-List stars. The actress was also spotted watching the race from the VIP area, at the Qatar Airways suite.

Earlier this month, Sofia opened up about the situations she faced this year, describing 2023 as a very “interesting” and “difficult year,” following her divorce from Joe Manganiello after 7 years of marriage, and her many business ventures and upcoming projects.

“I’m excited for the TV show that is coming,” she said to People. “I start the world press tour right after New Year’s [Eve], so I’m ready for that. It’s going to be exciting,” she said about her show and her dramatic portrayal of the Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.