Sofia Vergara’s friends approve of her new boyfriend: ‘They have amazing chemistry’

Sofia Vergara is feeling the love. The Colombian icon seems to be enjoying her time with her new boyfriend Justin Saliman, following her split with Joe Manganiello back in June. The Hollywood star has been spotted hanging out with the orthopedic surgeon multiple times, and it seems he has already met some of her inner circle.

A close source to the actress revealed to Us Weekly that Sofia is very happy about her new romance and has been having a lot of fun with Justin. “Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” the insider said to the publication, explaining that “They have amazing chemistry.”

The source went on to reveal that Sofia’s friends also approve of the new relationship. “Her friends think they make a wonderful couple,” the insider added, sharing that she is “positive” about her connection with him.

“They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status. He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her,” the source said, talking about Sofia’s thoughts on the romance.

The pair have been photographed going out on multiple dates, including a recent outing where they attended a star-studded event with some of Sofia’s celebrity friends, including Salma Hayek.

“Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence,” a different source revealed to Us Weekly. “Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go,” adding, “The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type.”