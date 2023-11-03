Sofia Vergara gives love another chance: All about her second date with Justin Saliman

Sofia Vergara seems to be taking her new relationship to a new level. The Hollywood star was first linked to Justin Saliman in October, after the pair were spotted going on a romantic dinner date in Beverly Hills, and while many wondered if there would be second date, it appears that the actress and the orthopedic surgeon had a connection.

This time Sofia wore a red fiery dress paired with metallic strappy hees, and was all smiles entering the surgeon’s vehicle. Meanwhile, her date wore a black long sleeved shirt. The pair had a casual conversation, with Sofia covering her face as they drove away from the paparazzi.

The couple headed over to an exclusive event hosted by Salma Hayek’s brother, Sami Hayek, where Sofia walked the red carpet and showed off her look for the evening. This seems to be the actress’ first romance following the announcement of her divorce from estranged husband Joe Manganiello.

The former celebrity couple shared the unexpected news in July, after being married for 7 years. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time.

Sofia also opened up about the support of her family and friends and her summer of fun following the split. The actress attended multiple events and concerts, and most recently embarked on a trip to Europe with some of her friends. “People have been inviting me out,” she said to ET, “I’ve been lucky!”