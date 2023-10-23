Sofia Vergara goes on a date with an orthopedic surgeon

Sofia Vergara is back on the market. Vergara was spotted while out on a date with an orthopedic surgeon named Justin Saliman. The two were photographed while in their car in Beverly Hills, where they stopped for some dinner.

©GrosbyGroup



Vergara was spotted out in a date with a new man

Vergara and Saliman were photographed while inside their vehicles. The two were then photographed as they headed towards the restaurant. Vergara wore photographed wearing some gorgeous purple pants that she paired with a corset and some black heels. She carried a maroon purse and wore her hair long and straight, as she prefers it.

Saliman wore a grey button up shirt. While he’s a surgeon, he was previously married to actress Bree Turner, and has some experience in the Hollywood limelight.

©GrosbyGroup



Sofia Vergara while out on a date in Beverly Hills

According to sources, the date was an opportunity for the two to get to know each other. When it comes to Vergara herself, she seems to be comfortable as a single woman and is taking advantage of the opportunity to be having fun and getting to know new people. "She is enjoying life. She seems positive and full of energy," said an insider to PEOPLE. “Sofia has been handling the divorce well. It wasn’t an easy decision, but she is doing great now."

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their split in July of this year. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Manganiello is currently dating actress Caitlin O’Connor.

