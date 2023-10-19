Tom Brady took a break to relax in the calm waters of Miami Beach

Tom Brady took a break to relax in the calm waters of the Miami Beach Bay. While fans across the nation were engrossed in watching their favorite teams compete, Brady enjoyed a leisurely cruise on his boat, exhibiting a lifestyle many can only fantasize about.

The serenity of the calm Miami waters provided the perfect backdrop for the seven-time Super Bowl champion to unwind away from the pressures of the NFL. While the New England Patriots were engaged in a high-stakes game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady seemed utterly content aboard his vessel.

The former quarterback, known for his unparalleled work ethic and discipline, displayed a more relaxed and carefree side as he enjoyed the sunshine and salty breeze.

As he lounged on his boat, Brady completed his casual Sunday look with stylish sunglasses and AirPods, signaling that he was in his zone, tuned into his favorite tunes or podcasts, and savoring every moment of tranquility.

The 46-year-old father of 3, who shares Benjamin,13, and Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen and “Jack” Edward Thomas with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, has a waterfront mansion in the works in the exclusive, wealthy, and gated Indian Creek Village. According to The Real Deal, it is across the waterway from a home owned by his ex-wife. The former couple bought the two-acre lot almost three years ago.

It will include a separate gym, outdoor kitchen, study, a waterfront pool, and spa. His primary and guest suites also have their own terraces. The nature love made sure there were gardens and a tree-lined driveway. There is also a motor court with a multi-car garage.