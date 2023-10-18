Inside Sofia Vergara’s Paris getaway with her best friends: Who is the mystery man?

Almost three months have passed since Sofia Vergara’s split from Joe Manganiello, and while the former couple previously opened up about the difficult decision that led to the separation, the Colombian icon has surrounded herself with the support of her closest friends and family members.

The Hollywood star has been living her best life, not just professionally as she is involved in many different projects and a tight schedule, but also her personal life, as she has been able to travel around the world and spend some quality time with her loved ones.

Most recently, Sofia documented her best moments in Paris, giving fans a glimpse of her brief getaway. The star was seen enjoying her time in the city with her friend and fashion designer Valentina Micchetti. She also enjoyed delectable dishes and took a moment to see her good friend Alejandro Asensi, making fans wonder about the nature of her relationship with the mystery man.

“Only love in Paris,” she wrote, showing the scenic views of the city. Sofia also met beauty influencer Fajer and looked stylish in every photo. “A coffee, Paris and Alejandro Asensi, there is nothing better than this,” she captioned a selfie with him.

While many speculate about her love life, Sofia has nothing but a great friendship with Alejandro, as they have known each other for many years. He is also known to have a private life, being Luis Miguel’s former manager and longtime friend of the singer.

One of the highlights from her trip to Paris was definitely her dreamy motorcycle ride. The actress shared a short clip making her way around the Arc de Triomphe. “Ciao Paris, yes I love u,” she wrote, concluding her trip.