Sofia Vergara reunites with her beloved dog Baguette

Sofia Vergara is known for being an animal lover. The Hollywood star has had many pets throughout her life, and she is always spending quality time with her beloved dogs. This time the actress shared a special moment with Baguette Gonzalez, the adorable chihuahua owned by her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

The star took to Instagram to share a selfie, posing with Baguette in her backyard, while holding the pup in her arms. Sofia wore a casual ensemble and shared her appreciation for Baguette after seemingly reuniting with her. “Back with who I was missing,” she captioned the post.

Fans of the actress mistook Baguette for Bubbles, who is known to be now in the custody of her ex-husband Joe Manganiello, while others asked if she had seen the white chihuahua following the split. Sofia’s son previously revealed how the pup came into their lives, and quickly became part of the family.

Baguette is also known to have her own fashion line and has modeled some dresses and accessories before. “Five years ago now I adopted Baguette from a shelter. I just walked in. I was looking for a cool, hiking, mid-sized dog, four-wheel dog,” Manolo explained in a promotional video before. “She fell asleep on me and I said ‘okay this is it.’”

Earlier this year Manolo and Baguette launched a collection in collaboration with Walmart. The businessman also said that he was inspired by Baguette to create ‘CANINI by Baguette.’