Sofia Vergara poses with new dog after giving full custody of Bubbles to ex Joe Manganiello

It seems Sofia Vergara has welcomed a new dog into her family. The Colombian star, who has been spending some quality time with her closest family members and friends this summer, following her unexpected divorce from Joe Manganiello, continues to make her way into a new chapter of her life.

And while many wondered about who would be getting full custody of their dog Bubbles, the actor has already been spotted taking care of the 10-year-old chihuahua, while Sofia appears to have a new pet in her life, as she recently posed with an adorable chihuahua mix.

After stepping out over the weekend to celebrate her sister’s birthday, Sofia shared some photos from her home in Los Angeles, hanging out with her family and the new pup. She also posted a photo holding the tan-and-brown chihuahua in her arms, and smiling for the camera.

Fans of the former couple remember that Bubbles would go with them everywhere. However, she seemed to be closer to Joe. “Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofia is well aware of this. Joe said Sofia was gracious about him keeping Bubbles after their break-up,” a source close to the actor told DailyMail.

The actor was spotted over the weekend stepping out without his wedding ring for the first time, accompanied by Bubbles. “Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofia loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she’s letting Joe have custody,” the source said to the publication. “Sofia has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles.”