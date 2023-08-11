Sofia Vergara and her niece Claudia twin in new photo

Sofia Vergara has shared a new photo alongside her niece Claudia, stunning fans with their similarity. The photo was shared on Instagram and showed the two with a full face of make up, dressed for a night out.

Sofia and Claudia Vergara

Vergara shared the photo on her Instagram story, showing her in a dark dress, her hair straight, and some jewelry. Claudia poses alongside her, looking at the camera with a smile and her head tilted.

Vergara’s most recent post also shows Claudia, with the two of them completing a workout. “Tuesdays of torture,” Vergara wrote, tagging Claudia and their trainer Natalia Botero.

Sofia Vergara’s divorce

Last month, Vergara shared the news of her divorce with Joe Manganiello. The two were married for seven years, with Manganiello citing their divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.”

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” read their divorce statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara replied to the divorce asking the court to uphold their prenup. She also requested to retain her assets in the form of jewelry, artwork, and other valuables. She also requested to retain the money she made before, during and after their marriage.

