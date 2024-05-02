Sofia Vergara introduces her new puppy Amore, after giving full custody of Bubbles to Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is a proud dog mom. The Colombian icon is happy to introduce her new puppy Amore to her fans and followers, showing the sweetest photos of her black-and-white chihuahua. Sofia is enjoying a new chapter of her life following her divorce from Joe Manganiello, thriving with her latest series ‘Griselda,’ working on her beauty brand and fashion collaborations, and spending time at home with her family, friends, and of course, Amore.

The adorable pup has also been a great company for Sofia, following her knee surgery. During her latest interview with People, the actress made her debut with Amore, who also showed his best poses, while wearing a black bow.

Sofia shares some photos of her recovery, with Amore taking care of her. She also showed her appreciation for her boyfriend and doctor Justin Saliman, in a recent Instagram Story. “If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... ! Luv u,” she wrote on April 13.

The star is known for being a dog lover, as she also shared a chihuahua named Bubbles with her ex. However, it seems Manganiello got full custody of the pup. Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofia is well aware of this. Joe said Sofia was gracious about him keeping Bubbles after their break-up,” a source close to the actor told DailyMail in August 2023.

Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofia loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she’s letting Joe have custody,” the source said to the publication. “Sofia has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles.”