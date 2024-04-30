Sofia Vergara shares hilarious update post injury

Sofia Vergara approaches life’s challenges with a sense of humor. The actress, who recently underwent major knee surgery, shared a photo showing her healing, working, and in good spirits.

Vergara shared a carousel of photos showing some of what she’s been up to over the past couple of days. Various images show her hanging out with her friends in the beach and in restaurants, where they were accompanied by an adorable black and white Chihuaha dog. The main photo though, shows the scar on her knee. In it, Vergara sits with a white dress, with her leg hiked up on a padded cushion and taking a large bite out of a multicolored cake. “Here we work and we have fun, even with a broken leg!” she captioned the post in Spanish, adding some crying emojis.

A couple of weeks ago, Vergara revealed she was undergoing major knee surgery. She revealed she had the support of her boyfriend, Dr. Justin Saliman, who she started dating a couple of months ago following her divorce from Joe Manganiello. Vergara shared a photo on her Instagram stories showing Saliman in his scrubs, with a hand on her bandaged leg. He was smiling for the camera.

“If you ever get knee surgery, make sure you get a handsome doctor who will sleep with you that night!” she wrote over the image, adding a crying laughing emoji. “Luv U.”

Saliman and Vergara in Los Angeles

More about Vergara’s new relationship

Vergara and Saliman shared the news of their relationship last year, with the two making their relationship official on Instagram on December. “Sofia has moved on from Joe and would be happy to never see him again. Her relationship with Justin has made her never look back,” said an insider to The Daily Mail.

Saliman is an orthopedic surgeon with offices in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. He was previously married to actress Bree Turner.