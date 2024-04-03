Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum pose in stunning looks, including matching metallic heels

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are back together again as one of the most fan-favorite duos in television. The Colombian actress and the German supermodel have documented some of her fun times behind the scenes of the new season of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

The pair have been filming new episodes of the show, and Sofia has shared some of their stunning looks on social media, including their latest fashion moments, where they can be seen getting ready to go on camera.

“Day 10 of auditions!!” Sofia shared on Instagram, wearing a one-shoulder yellow dress featuring a chest cutout. The ‘Griselda’ star paired the look with diamond drop earrings, a matching bracelet, and a diamond ring, and styled her hair in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Heidi wore a green dress paired with a gold necklace. The pair wore matching metallic heels, with Sofia wearing silver open-toe heels and Heidi going for gold stilettos. The Hollywood star shared a series of selfies on set, including one where the duo can be seen getting ready to judge the auditions and another where they are relaxing before going on camera.

Sofia and Heidi continue to go strong in their friendship, not just while filming the show, but also in their free time, as they have been spotted going out in Los Angeles. “With my love,” Sofia wrote in Spanish, sharing a selfie with Heidi when they started filming the new season.

Last year the pair also documented their outing in West Hollywood, with Heidi being joined by her husband. However, Sofia had a busy start to 2024, as she traveled all over the world to promote ‘Griselda’ before going back to the ‘AGT’ judging panel.