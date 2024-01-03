Sofia Vergara started 2024 posing in a stunning strapless corset and sequin pants

Sofia Vergara welcomed the new year with one of her quintessential looks. The Colombian icon celebrated accompanied by her closest friends and family members, looking stunning and sharing her excitement for a new beginning with her fans and followers on social media.

The Hollywood star decided to wear an all-black look to celebrate the arrival of 2024, showing off her incredible figure in a strapless corset, paired with the perfect pair of wide-leg sequin pants.

Sofia completed the look with gold statement jewelry and styled her hair straight. She also rocked a soft glam makeup look, which included a dark eyeshadow and a pink lip. “Wishing all of u a safe, fun, productive 2024. Luv to all my followers,” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress previously talked about her wishes for 2024, as she is thrilled about the many projects she already has lined up. “I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay and I’m very excited for next year,” she said to People in December. “I have a lot of projects for next year that hopefully people will love as well.”

“I’m excited for the TV show that is coming. I’m excited for Toty, which has been doing really well since we started and people are loving it because it’s such a good quality product,“ she said about her Netflix series ‘Griselda’ and her beauty brand ‘Toty.’

“I start the world press tour right after New Year’s [Eve], so I’m ready for that. It’s going to be exciting,” Sofia added when talking about the highly anticipated show.