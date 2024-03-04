Sofia Vergara is all smiles in Beverly Hills wearing floral pants and black platforms

Sofia Vergara is enjoying the success of her recent Netflix series, as well as her new relationship with her boyfriend Justin Saliman. The 51-year-old Hollywood star has been spotted spending some quality time with her closest friends and family members in Los Angeles.

Most recently, the Colombian icon was photographed in Beverly Hills, grabbing lunch in the upscale neighborhood and wearing a stunning ensemble. Sofia seems to be ready for spring, as she changed her wardrobe from dark and neutral colors to floral patterns.

The ‘Griselda’ star wore a black top, paired with wide-leg pants, featuring a vibrant floral pattern. Sofia completed the look with heeled platforms, a suede YSL purse, and dark sunglasses. The actress wore a diamond necklace, paired with diamond rings and gold bracelets, and covered herself with a brown trench coat over her shoulders.

Sofia was all smiles arriving at the restaurant, where she met with one of her friends. The actress has been surrounded by her friends and family during recent months, as she has shared multiple photos from different outings, where she can be seen with many of her loved ones, including her boyfriend, who has already met her inner circle and seems to be getting along with everyone.

The new couple is going strong in their romance, with a source to Us Weekly revealing that “Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” adding that the pair “have amazing chemistry.” ”Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence,” a different source said to the publication; “he’s definitely her type.”