EXC Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum©GrosbyGroup
Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum look stunning during night out in Los Angeles: See their looks

“We’re always twinning, but you think that we planned this and we don’t. It just happens,” Sofia previously said.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are taking over Los Angeles. The Hollywood star and the supermodel had a fun time during their latest outing, getting ready together and snapping a quick selfie before going out, showing off their stunning ensembles.

Sofia and Heidi wore bodycon dresses in different styles, with the Colombian icon wearing a long-sleeve brown dress paired with black high heels. She completed the look with gold jewelry and wore her hair straight.

EXC Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum©GrosbyGroup

Meanwhile, Heidi rocked a black sequin minidress paired with black high heels and gold jewelry. The two friends proved that their friendship goes beyond working together, as they have been previously spotted going out and showing support for each other.

EXC Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum©GrosbyGroup

The pair were all smiles in West Hollywood despite the rain. The pair were photographed entering the celebrity hotspot Madeo, with Heidi sharing a passionate kiss with her husband Tom Kaulitz at one point. This is not the first time the pair similar ensembles, as they have been spotted coordinating on the red carpet of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

©Sofia Vergara/Instagram

“We’re always twinning, but you think that we planned this and we don’t. It just happens,” Sofia said to Entertainment Tonight after accidentally matching. “We’re connected, we’re like twins,” she added. Meanwhile, Heidi talked to NBC Insider about their friendship.

“We feel very Sex and the City,” she said. “When we all hang out together, we’re kind of gossiping, talking about relationships. I mean, girly stuff and it’s just fun to have girls to do that with now, and we’re all kind of in the same age group.”

