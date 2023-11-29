©GettyImages
CELEBRITY FAMILIES

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni pose in red lingerie in new Christmas photoshoot

Leni also posed with a big bow and showcased the strappy ensemble, while Heidi modeled a black pajama set paired with black heels.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Heidi Klum and her 19-year-old daughter Leni made the best duo during their latest modeling campaign. The 50-year-old supermodel posed next to her daughter in a lingerie campaign for Intimissimi, wearing matching red ensembles and showing off their modeling skills.

Leni is following in the footsteps of the former Victoria’s Secret angel. She already has an impressive modeling career and is staying busy with new campaigns. And while online users had some negative comments about her career, the young model previously revealed that she is unbothered about the haters.

©Intimissimi

“If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there,” she previously said to Page Six. “I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time.”

©Intimissimi

For their latest collaboration, the pair rocked a stunning makeup look, which included a red lip. The pair wore their hair in soft waves while modeling the lingerie designs. Leni also posed with a big bow and showcased the strappy ensemble, while Heidi modeled a black pajama set paired with black heels.

©Intimissimi

Back in March, Heidi revealed that she was “very proud” of her daughter’s professional path. “I’m very proud of my daughter and her modeling,” she said to People. “And she’s studying at the same time, she’s juggling already.”

“I’ve always gone to work with my mom and thought, ‘This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she’s working,’” Leni previously said. “I’d jump in sometimes, and I’d play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring.”

