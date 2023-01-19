Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni shares sweet red carpet moment with dad Seal

Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, shared a sweet moment with her dad Seal during the premiere of ‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The father-daughter duo walked the red carpet on Wednesday night, posing for the cameras in all-black ensembles.

The 18-year-old model and the 59-year-old singer were all smiles at the highly anticipated premiere of the film. Leni wore a strapless mini dress, paired with pointed-toe slingbacks and a black clutch, finishing the look with a red lip and matching nails.

Seal seemed to be excited to walk the red carpet with his daughter, wearing a black Prada jacket, black pants, and white sneakers. Heidi and Seal divorced in 2014, however they have remained friendly, and the singer continues to raise Leni as his own.

The talented musician adopted her in 2009 after marrying Heidi in 2005. The young model’s biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, who broke up with the supermodel when she was pregnant with Leni.